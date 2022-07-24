Watch Now
Car loses control and hits RTC bus in East Las Vegas, police say

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 19:22:38-04

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a crash occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said that a Chrysler was driving east on Charleston when it was clipped by a Solara at the intersection of Charleston and Sloan.

The Chrysler lost control and hit a stationary RTC bus according to police.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. The RTC bus reported no injuries.

LVMPD said Charleston east bound will be open shortly.

