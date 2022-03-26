Car crash on Rampart Boulevard marks 35th traffic-related fatality this year, Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a crash between a motorcycle and a car led to a one person deceased on Rampart Boulevard and West Lake Mead on Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

The police said that evidence and witnesses indicated a black 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rampart Boulevard and was approaching the Lake Mead Boulevard intersection in the left travel lane of three.

Police continued saying a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata was in the private driveway of 2211 Rampart Boulevard. The driver of the Hyundai proceeded to make the right turn onto Rampart Boulevard, traveling directly into the path of the Kawasaki motorcycle. The collision occurred when the front of the motorcycle collided with the left side of the Hyundai.

The press release said the rider separated from the motorcycle and laid on the roadway. The rider was transported to UMC Trauma by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Despite all life-saving measures, the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC Trauma. The driver of the Hyundai remained at the collision scene and sustained claimed injuries.

Metro says the motorcyclist’s death marks the 35th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.