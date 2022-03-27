Car crash causes death of ATV operator Saturday night in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday night around 6:10 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred at Ripple River Avenue and Desert Edge Street according to LVMPD.

The press release says evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2007 Polaris Sportsman ATV was traveling west on Ripple River Avenue, in the center of a non-divided road, approaching Desert Edge Street intersection at a high rate of speed.

The release continued saying an unoccupied 1998 GMC C7 flatbed pick-up truck was parked against the west curb of Desert Edge Street just north of Ripple River Avenue. The ATV entered the intersection, and its operator failed to negotiate the 'L' intersection's right-hand turn. The ATV collided with the pick-up truck's flatbed portion, causing the ATV and its operator to become lodged underneath.

Police said arriving medical personnel transported the ATV operator to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit in critical condition. Shortly after his arrival, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the trauma staff.

The release says the death marked the 36th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022. The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.