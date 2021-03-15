Bridger Avenue closing at Las Vegas Boulevard for two weeks

Bridger Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard will close March 22 to allow for construction on a new storm drain system and sanitary sewer line.

Access to and from Bridger Avenue east of Las Vegas Boulevard is scheduled to be closed March 22 – 26. Access to and from Bridger Avenue west of Las Vegas Boulevard is scheduled to be closed March 29 – April 2.



During the duration of the construction one lane of traffic will be keep open in each direction on Las Vegas Boulevard, and motorists should expect delays.

Alternative routes for Bridger include Carson or Clark avenues, and alternative options for Las Vegas Boulevard include Fourth and Sixth streets.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the project, with funding provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax.

Residents or businesses with questions can email LVBInfo@lasvegaspaving.com.