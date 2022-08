LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Lake Mead Boulevard were closed on Thursday afternoon after a "serious injury crash," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash happened in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, in the far eastern part of the Las Vegas valley. According to police, the road block was in place at Bledsoe Lane as of 3:30 p.m.

"Please avoid the area while the investigation is underway," police said.