LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the southern valley should avoid a section of Blue Diamond Road Monday morning.

The intersection of S Valley View Blvd and Blue Diamond is shut down in all directions.

This is due to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have also confirmed that the pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.