Bicyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after collision in southwest valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" following a collision in Henderson on Tuesday evening, police say.

Las Vegas Metro police say it is currently unknown if the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:42 p.m. after a motorized bicycle was traveling west on Hollywood Boulevard and suddenly veered into the center turn lane, overturning and ejecting the rider.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital with injuries determined to be life-threatening by trauma staff.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4088. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app"P3." Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.