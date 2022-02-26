Bicyclist fatally hit by bus near Spring Mountain, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist was hit by a bus and killed in Las Vegas on Friday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Spring Mountain Road, from Rainbow Boulevard to Redwood Street.

The collision happened near the intersection of Spring Mountain and Rainbow. Responding medical technicians declared the bicyclist dead at the scene, police said.

Road restrictions will remain in place "until the accident is cleared," police said. The incident remains under investigation.

The bicyclist was not identified.

