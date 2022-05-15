Bicyclist dies due to crash with SUV in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday morning around 8:22 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said that officers responded to Dorrell Lane and Bostick Weir St. in regards to a crash involving a SUV and a bicycle.

Officers arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. Officers said that the SUV was traveling eastbound on Dorrell Lane and hit a bike traveling southbound on Bostick Weir St.

Police said that the bicyclist was taken to UMC where he passed away due to his injuries.

NLVPD said that the female driver of the SUV remained on scene. Officers said that impairment is not believed to be a factor, but speed is.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said they would like to take this time to remind the public to be aware of all surroundings and obey the speed limit.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.