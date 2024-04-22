Bicyclist dies after wreck with an SUV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roughly three weeks after the initial crash, a bicyclist has died after a wreck with an SUV.

Jose Dominguez succumbed to his injuries at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

According to authorities, around 7:46 p.m. on April 7, a wreck happened on North Nellis Boulevard north of East Bonanza Road.

Officials said a Honda Pilot was heading north on North Nellis when a bicyclist on a Roadmaster Mountain Sport SX bicycled traveled west across North Nellis in an unsafe manner across the Honda's path. The front left of the Honda hit the bicyclist, who was later identified as Dominguez.

The Honda driver remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and did not show signs of impairment.

Dominguez's death marks the 53rd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metro Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024 so far.