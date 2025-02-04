Bicyclist dies after vehicle collision on Decatur early Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a vehicle versus bicycle collision early Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Metro police say.

LVMPD said the fatal collision happened around 3:50 a.m. on South Decatur Boulevard south of West Tropicana Avenue.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed a Nissan sedan was traveling southbound on Decatur towards the intersection with Tropicana. This is when a man riding a bicycle left a parking lot on Tropicana and entered Decatur, striking the Nissan.

The bicyclist was projected into the road and the Nissan came to a controlled stop, police said.

Medical personnel responded to took the bicyclist to a local are hospital, but he later died from his injuries, police said. The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene, and police said they showed no signs of impairment.

This incident marks the 19th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.