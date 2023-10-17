Bicyclist critically injured in collision near Lake Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car near Lake Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, according to information from the Henderson Police Department.

The collision was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. in the area of Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard.

"Preliminarily, speed and impairment are not considered to be a factor," a Henderson police spokesperson stated.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area while the roadway is closed for officers to conduct their investigation.

Police said their investigation is active and there were no further details to provide.