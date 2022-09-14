SWAT STANDOFF: 2 armed subjects barricaded in home near Flamingo, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic was shut down on Flamingo Road in Spring Valley on Wednesday morning due to an ongoing police barricade, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Officers were working to coax two armed subjects out of a residence in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, police said. They were called to the residence at approximately 10:15 a.m. on a report of a family disturbance.

Nearby residences were being evacuated as a precaution, and SWAT and crisis negotiators had been called to the scene.

Traffic was shut down on Flamingo Road between Rainbow Boulevard and Ravenwood Drive (east of Tenaya Way).

Citizens were advised to avoid the area.