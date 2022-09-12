Avoid the area: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers were advised to avoid the area near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard after a fatal crash on Monday afternoon.

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a Toyota Tundra near the intersection just before 1 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The driver of the Tundra remained at the scene, KTNV was told. There was no immediate word on whether speed or impairment were considered factors in the crash.

Officers asked that drivers avoid the area. Road closures are expected to remain in place while detectives investigate.

Editor's note: Police initially described the location of the crash as Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard, but issued a correction shortly thereafter. This report has been updated to reflect the corrected location.