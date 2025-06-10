Authorities respond to fatal crash on southbound I-15 toward Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a crash south of the valley that has claimed at least one life early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:55 a.m. on I-15 and mile marker 7, near Primm, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash involved two sedan vehicles. One man has been confirmed dead at the scene. One person has been air-lifted by a medical helicopter to a local area hospital.

Authorities are intermittently closing lanes as they investigate.

A suggested detour would be to take the Jean exit, go down Las Vegas Boulevard and get back on I-15 at Primm.