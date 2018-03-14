Another ramp closure scheduled this week for Project Neon in Las Vegas

KTNV Staff
5:24 PM, Mar 13, 2018

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp from 10 p.m., March 13 until 5 a.m., March 16, in downtown Las Vegas.

The temporary closure is required for bridge demolition as part of “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016. 

The project is 60 percent complete and scheduled to finish by summer 2019. 

