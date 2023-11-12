Watch Now
Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts down all southbound lanes on I-15 near Charleston

Crash at I-15
Posted at 8:40 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 00:03:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian shut down all southbound lanes on I-15 at Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and "possibly several vehicles" on southbound I-15 and Charleston.

According to Nevada State Police, all travel lanes are closed, and traffic is diverted off I-15 at Blue Diamond Road.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Channel 13 will provide updates on this incident as soon as more information becomes available.

