Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts down all southbound lanes on I-15 near Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian shut down all southbound lanes on I-15 at Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and "possibly several vehicles" on southbound I-15 and Charleston.

According to Nevada State Police, all travel lanes are closed, and traffic is diverted off I-15 at Blue Diamond Road.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

