Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

All major lanes open after crash on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:48:59-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash was reported on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday at 8:11 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission.

The crash was reportedly blocking all lanes from Main Street to Woodard Street, and drivers were advised to use other routes and expect heavy delays. However, RTC reports that all major lanes are now open and clear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH