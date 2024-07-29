Multi-vehicle crash closes all SB lanes on I-15 after Riverside Road, mile marker 112 near Mesquite

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes are closed on I-15 after Riverside Road and mile marker 112 near Mesquite.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, crews responded to the location for a multi-vehicle crash and transported one individual to a hospital with minor injuries.

Highway Patrol said they are currently waiting on tow trucks to arrive and clear the roadway.

It is unknown when I-15 southbound will reopen.

Expect long delays.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.