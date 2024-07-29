Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash closes all SB lanes on I-15 after Riverside Road, mile marker 112 near Mesquite

One person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Highway Patrol says
Road Closure
Scripps
Road Closure signs
Road Closure
Posted at
and last updated

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes are closed on I-15 after Riverside Road and mile marker 112 near Mesquite.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, crews responded to the location for a multi-vehicle crash and transported one individual to a hospital with minor injuries.

Highway Patrol said they are currently waiting on tow trucks to arrive and clear the roadway.

It is unknown when I-15 southbound will reopen.

Expect long delays.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH