Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Driver sustains 'minor injuries' after semi-truck crash on northbound I-15, state police say

According to Nevada State Police, the tractor-trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and struck a guardrail, causing the truck to jack-knife.
Semi off overpass at I-15
Semi off overpass on I-15
Semi off overpass on I-15
Posted at 6:19 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 10:25:18-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed down all northbound lanes on the highway on I-15 at Speedway on Tuesday morning.

As of 7:00 a.m., Nevada State Police have confirmed that the lanes have reopened on I-15.

According to Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and struck a guardrail, causing the truck to jack-knife. At one point, the truck was dangling over the edge of the overpass, but the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Crews are working to clean up diesel fuel from the crash site, but until then drivers are being diverted off at Speedway.

13 Action News Traffic Reporter Zora Asberry suggests getting off I-15 at Craig Road, then taking it eastbound to Las Vegas Boulevard to avoid the crash.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH