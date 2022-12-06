Driver sustains 'minor injuries' after semi-truck crash on northbound I-15, state police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed down all northbound lanes on the highway on I-15 at Speedway on Tuesday morning.

As of 7:00 a.m., Nevada State Police have confirmed that the lanes have reopened on I-15.

#TrafficUpdate far left travel lane open. https://t.co/QBgtqwYVRr pic.twitter.com/vIOErVnDFY — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 6, 2022

According to Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer failed to maintain its travel lane and struck a guardrail, causing the truck to jack-knife. At one point, the truck was dangling over the edge of the overpass, but the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Crews are working to clean up diesel fuel from the crash site, but until then drivers are being diverted off at Speedway.

13 Action News Traffic Reporter Zora Asberry suggests getting off I-15 at Craig Road, then taking it eastbound to Las Vegas Boulevard to avoid the crash.

Crews are still working to clear the I-15 NB at the Speedway after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed causing a backup on I-15. Exit I-15 at Craig Rd. and take it EB to Las Vegas Blvd. to avoid crash. pic.twitter.com/JhnwGNbgrj — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) December 6, 2022

This story is developing, check back later for updates.