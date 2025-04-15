Watch Now
All lanes closed at Oso Blanca & Durango in northwest due to crash, RTC says

Durango/Oso Blanca Traffic Cam
RTC
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All lanes are currently closed due to a crash near the intersection of Oso Blanca Road and N Durango Drive in the northwest valley, according to an alert from RTC.

Las Vegas Metro Police said the collision happened around 7:12 p.m. between two vehicles, resulting in one of them turning over.

Metro said several individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway will likely be closed for the next few hours. Avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

