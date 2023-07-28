Watch Now
Las Vegas police respond to barricade situation in southeast valley

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the southeast valley on Friday morning.

Officers tell Channel 13 that the situation appears to be "related to domestic violence."

All north and southbound lanes on Nellis Boulevard, after Harmon Avenue, will be blocked until further notice while police are in the area. RTC of Southern Nevada says the closure will extend from Harmon Avenue to Plata Del Sol Drive.

Drivers are advised to use other routes in the meantime.

