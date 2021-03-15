A traffic switch affecting Henderson commuters who take Interstate 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning March 16, commuters in Henderson may have to add some extra time to their morning and afternoon drives.

There will be a traffic shift going into effect on March 16 at 6 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. each evening.

At that time, the two outside lanes of Interstate 11 between Lake Mead Parkway and Wagonwheel Drive will be temporarily closed from March 16 to March 18.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on March 18, the two outer lanes will re-open, and the inner Southbound lanes of I-11 will shutdown every evening from 7 p.m. through the overnight hours. This closure is more long-term and lasts through April 30.

This construction is a part of a $12.7 million dollar project to improve travel along the 6 mile stretch of the I-11, which was started late last year.

Repairs come after 14 years of Las Vegan's traveling on the "old rubberized asphalt" according to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation. Starting April 30, drivers can expect a much smoother commute along Interstate 11.