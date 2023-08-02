89-year-old man dies almost three weeks after collision near Harry Reid International Aiport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 89-year-old man died last Monday, almost three weeks after a collision near Harry Reid International Airport, according to Las Vegas police.

The collision was reported on July 5, 2023, at approximately 1:34 p.m. at the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane.

According to evidence and statements from witnesses at the scene, police determined that a 2010 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Eastern Avenue in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection. At the same time, a 2014 Subaru Forester was traveling north on Eastern in the middle lane, also approaching the intersection.

Police say the collision occurred when the Hyundai made a left turn into the Subaru's travel path.

The 89-year-old driver of the Hyundai was immediately transported to Sunrise Hospital by arrival medical personnel for "minor injuries."

During the initial collision, fatal detail was not requested. However, on July 24, the Clark County Office of the Coroner reported to LVMPD that, despite all life-saving efforts, the driver passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The driver's death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.