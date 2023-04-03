88-year-old dies at UMC after crashing in the east valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an 88-year-old man died shortly after being involved in a crash late March.

The morning of March 30, an 88-year-old man was driving in a Honda Civic, traveling north on Lamont Street at E. Lake Mead Blvd. At the same time, a 20-year-old woman driving a Toyota C-HR was traveling on E. Lake Mead Blvd., approaching N. Lamont Street.

Police said the 88-year-old made a left turn from the posted stop sign, driving into the path of the Toyota causing a collision.

When medical arrived, they believed that the injuries of the Civic driver were not severe, but still transported him to UMC for treatment. However, when the 88-year-old arrived at the hospital, it was learned by a police officer that the driver's injuries were severe, and that the man died shortly after arriving at UMC.

"Due to the delayed notification," police said in a press release. "The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Section did not respond."

According to police, the Honda driver’s death marked the 29th traffic related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.