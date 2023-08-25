85-year-old man dies from head injury more than two weeks after central valley crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 85-year-old man died on Friday morning, more than two weeks after sustaining a head injury in the central Las Vegas valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the initial collision occurred at South Decatur Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2008 Honda Accord was traveling west on Charleston Boulevard, approaching a green traffic signal at Decatur Boulevard. At the same time, a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Charleston in the leftmost lane, also approaching the red traffic signal.

The collision occurred when the Toyota driver failed to stop for the red traffic signal, entered the intersection, and turned left into the path of the approaching Honda. Police say the Honda struck the Toyota, causing the Toyota to overturn.

Arriving medical personnel transported the Toyota driver to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit to be treated for head injuries he sustained in the crash.

A responding Traffic Officer arrived at UMC and contacted the Toyota driver, who was responsive and provided details of his involvement in the collision; therefore, a request was not made to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section Fatal Detail to respond to the crash and conduct an investigation.

However, on Friday, LVMPD was notified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner, who advised that the Toyota driver succumbed to his injuries on August 23, and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

"The death marked the 92nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023," an LVMPD news release noted. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."