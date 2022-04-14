82-year-old man dies in car crash, driver suspected of impairment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday around 7:51 p.m., a multi vehicle car crash killed an 82-year-old man near Downtown Las Vegas at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD says evidence and witness statements indicated a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Washington Avenue with the 82-year-old, approaching the intersection of Bruce Street.

According to the press release, the Camry failed to stop at a red light. The failure to stop caused the Camry to crash into another vehicle. The vehicle that was hit ran into a Ford F-550 until they came to a complete stop at the intersection.

EMS transported the victims to UMC Trauma for further medical attention. The driver of the Camry exhibited indicators of impairment and was subsequently booked into the Clark County Detention Center for applicable charges.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the passenger in the Camry succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC by medical personnel. The passenger’s death marks the 46th traffic-related fatality for 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.