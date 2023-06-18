76-year-old woman dies after car crash in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 76-year-old woman died from her injuries after a vehicle collision in the east Las Vegas Valley this week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Sunday.

In a press release, a police public information officer noted the crash was reported at 5:18 p.m. June 13 on north Eastern Avenue, north of Walnut Avenue.

Crash investigators determined a 2017 GMC 2500 hit a Toyota Corolla as it was turning into a private drive off of Eastern Avenue, police stated. The front of the GMC connected with the right side of the Toyota, redirecting it to the south.

The driver of the Toyota, a 76-year-old woman who was not publicly identified as of this report, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police noted the driver of the GMC remained at the scene and "showed no signs of impairment."

In the time since the crash, Las Vegas police were notified by UMC hospital staff that the injured woman had died, "despite all life-saving efforts," police stated.

The woman's death is said to mark the 60th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.