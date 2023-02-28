73-year-old dies after Spring Valley crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update to a crash that happened Sunday evening in Spring Valley, saying a passenger that was involved in the crash is now dead.

On Sunday, around 5:01 p.m., police said a multi-vehicle crash happened on W. Flamingo Road and S. Tenaya Way.

According to police investigation, officers said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road in the center of three westbound travel lanes. At the same time, the driver of a Ford sedan was preparing to make a left turn from the single left turn lane of Flamingo Road into a private driveway.

Police provided an address of the driveway, listing it as 7400 West Flamingo Road.

A moped was also involved, the driver of the moped was stopped in the southbound exit driveway of 7400 West Flamingo Road. The driver was a 25-year-old man preparing to make a right turn onto westbound Flamingo Road.

A collision occurred when the Ford made a left turn across the pickup truck's path. The impacted redirected the Chevrolet which made the truck hit the stopped moped.

Police said none of the involved drivers showed signs of impairment.

The occupants inside the Ford and the Chevrolet were transported to UMC Trauma for further medical attention. The driver of the Ford was 64-year-old Sandra Carey, police said she only had minor injuries. However, her passenger, a 73-year-old man, was reported to in critical condition the night of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 28-year-old Kyle Foster. Police said his injuries are substantial.

The driver of the moped has been identified by police as 25-year-old Luis Ramos. Police said Ramos had minor injuries.

Later that night, police were notified that the 73-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased around 11:01 p.m.

"His death marks the 16th traffic-related death in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2023," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigations Section."