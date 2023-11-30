69-year-old dies at hospital after crash with pickup truck in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a 69-year-old pedestrian died after crossing paths with a pickup truck at a roundabout in Mesquite on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Police identified the pedestrian as local Robert Gordon D. Investigation revealed that Robert was walking eastbound in a travel lane within a roundabout at Ivy Lee Crest at Oasis Boulevard.

A crash happened around 5:12 p.m. when the driver of a pickup truck hit him while driving northbound on Oasis. According to police, Robert was walking outside a pedestrian crosswalk.

Police said the 69-year-old was taken to an area hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. Police did not provide details on the pickup truck driver.

"The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team is conducting this investigation," police said. "This fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 66th fatal crash, resulting in 80 fatalities for 2023."