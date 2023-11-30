Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

69-year-old dies at hospital after crash with pickup truck in Mesquite, police say

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Nevada State Police
Posted at 10:14 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 01:14:52-05

MESQUITE, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a 69-year-old pedestrian died after crossing paths with a pickup truck at a roundabout in Mesquite on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Police identified the pedestrian as local Robert Gordon D. Investigation revealed that Robert was walking eastbound in a travel lane within a roundabout at Ivy Lee Crest at Oasis Boulevard.

A crash happened around 5:12 p.m. when the driver of a pickup truck hit him while driving northbound on Oasis. According to police, Robert was walking outside a pedestrian crosswalk.

Police said the 69-year-old was taken to an area hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. Police did not provide details on the pickup truck driver.

"The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team is conducting this investigation," police said. "This fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 66th fatal crash, resulting in 80 fatalities for 2023."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH