67-year-old rider died days later after crash near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 67-year-old motorcyclist died five days after crashing with a Nissan Versa.

On May 10, police responded to a crash in the area of W. Washington Ave. and J Street where a 67-year-old was critically injured that afternoon.

Police gathered evidence at the scene which indicated that the 67-year-old was driving a motorized scooter, and was changing between lanes to avoid obstructions on the sidewalk. At the same time, a 2018 Nissan Versa was driving westbound in the left of the two westbound lanes.

A crash occurred when the 67-year-old went outside the crosswalk and entered the roadway, hitting the Nissan's right front bumper.

Police say the crash ejected the driver from the scooter. Police transported the driver to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Police were provided an update Monday by the Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner that the rider of the scooter died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Police said the rider's death marks the 48th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metrolpolitan Police Departments Collision Investigation Section.