59-year-old pedestrian died in west valley after Saturday night crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 59-year-old died Saturday night in the west valley after a crash, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened around 8:51 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard and S. Hualapai Way.

According to LVMPD's report, including evidence and witness statements, the 59-year-old was crossing outside a marked crosswalk on Charleston intersecting with Hualapai Way.

A driver of a Toyota Highlander, a 41-year-old man, was driving in the right-most travel lane of three eastbound on Charleston intersecting Hualapai.

Police said a crash occurred when the front of the Toyota hit the pedestrian.

Medical arrived and took the pedestrian to UMC Trauma. According to police, despite life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries.

"The driver remained at the scene of the collision, was cooperative with the investigation, and did not show any signs of impairment," police said. "The pedestrian’s death marks the 93rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023."

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.