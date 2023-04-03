59-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 59-year-old is in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital after crashing in the Paradise area of the valley Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at the Pecos-McLeod interconnect just south of Desert Inn Road.

Police gathered evidence at the scene of the crash and witness statements. From investigation, police said the motorcyclist was traveling south on the Pecos-McLeod interconnect. At the same time, a 91-year-old driving a Dodge Stratus was turning left from a dedicated left turn lane on the Pecos-McLeod interconnect to arrive at a private driveway on the west side of the street.

Police said the crash occurred when the driver of the Dodge crossed the travel path of the motorcyclist.

"The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital by ground ambulance with injuries determined to be life-threatening by hospital staff," police said in their press release.

The 91-year-old stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment according to police.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.