55-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 55-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was struck at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard, south of the intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard. Evidence at the scene, police say, indicated that a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard, while the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

The collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed in front of the Toyota and was struck by the vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

Arriving officers transported the pedestrian to UMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

None of the occupants of the Toyota reported any injuries from the collision, according to the incident report.

Police believe that impairment was not a contributing factor in this collision, though the investigation is still ongoing.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 22nd traffic-related fatality for 2023.