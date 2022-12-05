50-year-old man fatally hit by car near Nellis, Flamingo in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Sunday night near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and east Flamingo Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 9:19 p.m.

Police say a 2019 MercedesBenz was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard in the middle travel lane when the collision occurred.

"A pedestrian was crossing Nellis Boulevard eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk," police said. "A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of travel of the Mercedes-Benz."

Responding medical personnel determined the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man who has not been publicly identified, could not be resuscitated. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes remained on scene and "did not show signs of impairment," police stated. Two passengers were transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The man's death marks the 142nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2022. Police say the collision is under investigation.