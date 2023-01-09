44-year-old dead after car crash early January, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver involved in a car crash early January is now pronounced deceased Sunday.

The accident happened January 2, 2023 near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.

On the day of the crash, police gathered evidence that indicates the 44-year-old woman was driving a Nissan south on Tenaya Way which becomes Antelope Way south of the intersection in the single travel lane. At the same time, a 30-year-old woman was driving a Toyota eastbound on Westcliff Drive approaching the same intersection.

Police said a collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan failed to stop for a solid red traffic signal and impacted the Toyota at the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to UMC Trauma while the driver of the Toyota was confirmed to have minor injuries and showed no signs of impairment.

On Sunday, police were notified that the 44-year-old driving the Nissan was pronounced deceased by the Clark County Office of the coroner medical examiner.

"The driver's death marks the 4th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2023," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section."