NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police sent information of a crash that happened on Wednesday night on Carey between Rancho and Simmons.

Police said that the crash occurred around 10:19 p.m. as a Cadillac hit a tractor trailer that was turning onto Carey.

The 43-year-old driver of the Cadillac died on scene according to police, and no one else was injured.

Police said investigation is ongoing, but excessive speed appeared to be a critical factor.