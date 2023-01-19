4 people sent to UMC Trauma after car crash in Summerlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent four people to UMC trauma after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Summerlin.

Police responded to the area of Town Center Drive at Covington Cross Drive after reports of a crash that included three vehicles. Police sent four people involved to UMC Trauma, however, they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

RTC of Southern Nevada is asking drivers to avoid the area due to the crash.

Police said the traffic team is currently investigating in the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.