4-door sedan and Clark County fire truck crash, major delays on Warm Springs and Paradise

Nevada State Police
Crash on Warm Springs and Paradise Monday afternoon.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 18:36:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said that a 4-door sedan crashed with a Clark County fire truck Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Warm Springs and Paradise. The intersection is closed in all directions.

Police said that drivers in the area may experience major delays, and police are advising people to seek alternate routes.

Police said the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

