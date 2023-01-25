35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say.

At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.

A pedestrian was walking on the east side of North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue, when he entered the roadway to cross to the west side of North MLK Boulevard, outside a marked or implied crosswalk.

Police say the pedestrian traveled into the path of the approaching vehicle and was struck.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit in critical condition. Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival and was pronounced deceased by trauma staff.

The death marked the 9th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2023.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet is employed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a Corrections Officer.

The collision remains under investigation by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol's Collision Investigation Section.