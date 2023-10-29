34-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Craig and Kings Hill roads around 6:58 p.m. A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a black

Pontiac G6 were involved.

A 17-year-old driver of the Pontiac has "minor injuries," according to police. A 26-year-old female passenger was "extricated from the vehicle" and taken into UMC in "stable condition."

NLVPD's Major Collision Investigation Unit responded, and officers said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Craig approaching Kings Hill road.

The 17-year-old was traveling westbound on Craig and made a southbound left turn onto Kings Hill in the motorcycle's path.

Police said the 17-year-old showed no signs of impairment and consented to a blood draw. Police believe speed is a factor in the crash, and impairment "has not been ruled out" for the motorcyclist.

"The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after notification of the next of kin," police said. "This is an on-going investigation, and no further information is available."

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.