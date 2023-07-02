29-year-old woman died after crashing into a tree in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a tree overnight Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened on N. Hollywood Boulevard, south of the intersection with E. Stewart Avenue around 1:55 a.m.

The 29-year-old also had a passenger, 22-year-old Breanna. Police said they were driving a Toyota Matrix at a high rate of speed.

"The driver failed to maintain the travel lane and ran off the road to the right, where the vehicle collided with a tree," police said.

Medical arrived on scene and transported the passenger to a hospital, describing the 22-year-old having "serious injuries."

Police said the driver died at the scene.

"The driver’s death marks the 65th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023," police said. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section."

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.