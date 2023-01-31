23-year-old man dead after crashing into reinforced pole in southwest Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man is dead after crashing into a reinforced pole in the southwestern Las Vegas valley on Monday night, police say.

At 9:09 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on West Charleston Boulevard west of South Hualapai Way.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston in the right travel lane of three. According to police, the driver failed to maintain his travel lane and veered to the right, causing the Jaguar to leave the road and collide with a reinforced light pole and utility box.

Arriving officers located both driver and passenger, who were both immediately transported to UMC Trauma by ambulance, according to an incident report.

Despite all life-saving measures, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC Trauma by medical staff, while the passenger — a 21-year-old female — sustained moderate injuries from the collision.

The Jaguar driver’s death marks the 13th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigations Section.