1 dead, 1 critical after crash on 215 near Sky Pointe Drive; Traffic being diverted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and road closures are in effect on the 215 in the northwest part of Las Vegas after a crash involving a commercial concrete pumping truck, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Westbound traffic east of Sky Pointe Drive is being diverted off the 215 onto the southbound U.S. 95. Expect major delays and avoid the area.

Authorities say, around 6:15 a.m., the driver of the commercial vehicle was in the far right lane of the 215 working on the vehicle because it had broken down. A white Ford Fiesta was also traveling in the right lane and, for unknown reasons, did not see the truck.

NHP says the Fiesta did not stop and crashed into the back of the truck.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

A passenger in the Fiesta was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating. Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors at this time.

This story has been updated with new information from Nevada Highway Patrol. Check back for developments.