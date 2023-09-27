215 beltway to close overnight in Centennial Bowl Thursday, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure in Centennial Bowl Thursday night.

NDOT says the 215 beltway will be closed in both directions in the Las Vegas Centennial Bowl. Westbound 215 will be closed between North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway. Eastbound 215 will be closed between Grand Montecito Parkway and North Tenaya Way.

This closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The department says marked detours will be in place.

NDOT says the closure is necessary for the removal of thin bonded overlay.

"The Centennial Bowl is a freeway-to-freeway connection of U.S. 95 and CC-215 in northwest Las Vegas. The project is on pace for substantial completion in December," officials said. "During the next few weeks and months, drivers will notice several changes, including the closure and opening of new ramps, along with new traffic patterns."

Officials remind drivers to use caution while driving through work zones and to take alternate detour routes if possible. More information on upcoming traffic changes can be found here.