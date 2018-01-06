215 beltway in northwest Las Vegas to close nightly Jan. 7-12

The 215 Beltway in the northwest Las Vegas will be closed nightly between Durango Drive and Ann Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, to Friday, Jan. 12, due to ongoing construction in the area.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure at the Ann and Durango exits. The closure is necessary for crews to remove support work that was put into place under the Centennial Bridge structure during its construction.

The bridge is part of the 215 Beltway, Craig Road to Hualapai Way project, which includes turning 3 miles of the Beltway into a full freeway, new floodwater detention basins and other flood control improvements, an extension of the western Beltway bicycle/pedestrian trail, and new highway interchanges at Lone Mountain and Ann roads.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be finished in late 2018.