21-year-old pedestrian dead in fatal collision on Nellis Boulevard, near Winterwood Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Winterwood Boulevard with his father on Tuesday evening.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, at approximately 8:03 p.m., evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a copper 2004 Pontiac Aztek was traveling north on South Nellis Boulevard at a high rate of speed approaching the intersection with Winterwood Boulevard. Two pedestrians, a father and son, were crossing South Nellis Boulevard near the intersection with Winterwood.

Police say the collision occurred when the pedestrians crossed the Pontiac's path of travel. The driver of the Pontiac attempted to swerve to avoid striking the pedestrians which resulted in the driver losing control of the Pontiac. The vehicle began to slide to its right where it exited the roadway and collided with a streetlamp and block wall.

Responding emergency medical services transported the pedestrians to Sunrise Hospital where, despite all life-saving measures, the son succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The father sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac remained at the scene and displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently booked into the Clark County Detention Center for all applicable charges.

The pedestrian's death marks the 128th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.