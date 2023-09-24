Watch Now
2 with life-threatening injuries after crashing, going underneath semi-trailer in North Las Vegas, police say

Police
Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 19:04:18-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a crash caused a BMW to travel underneath a semi-trailer Sunday afternoon at Lamb Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

Police said the driver of a BMW was driving southbound on Lamb Boulevard approaching Lone Mountain Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, police said a semi-trailer was making a northbound turn onto Lamb from Lone Mountain.

Police said the BMW struck the trailer, "causing the car to go underneath."

The BMW also had a passenger, according to police. Both were transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the semi has no injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are warning motorists in the area that there are delays.

