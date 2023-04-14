2 teens killed, 3 hospitalized following crash in Kingman, Arizona police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two teens are dead and three have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Kingman on Thursday night, according to local law enforcement.

Initial reports indicate that police responded to a crash involving a one-vehicle rollover in the 3500 block of Louise Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m.m

Investigators determined that a four-door Dodge sedan, driven by a 16-year-old male, had been traveling east on Louise Avenue with the four passengers. The vehicle reportedly began "sliding sideways" when it struck two electric poles causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to a stop on its roof.

Police say all four passengers were ejected.

Medical personnel pronounced on 17-year-old female dead at the scene and had to extricate the driver from the vehicle after he became trapped. He and the three remaining passengers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

Police also say that another 15-year-old female passenger died from her injuries at KRMC.

The driver and two remaining male passengers were then flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Investigators say they believe speed was a factor, but maintain that the crash team's investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Department of Public Safety.