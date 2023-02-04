2 people injured in Henderson school bus crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after an SUV and a school bus collided in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive, the Henderson Police Department says.

Police say the crash involved a Ford SUV and a Clark County School District bus.

The two people transported to the hospital were said to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police didn't specify whether occupants of the bus or SUV were injured.

"Preliminarily, speed and impairment are not believed to be factors" in the crash, a Henderson PD spokesperson stated.

Police say their investigation is active and they have no further details to provide as of this report.